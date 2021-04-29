Father Mbaka on President Muhammadu Buhari, Insecurity in Nigeria

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka don criticize di leadership style of Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari over di way im don handle insecurity for di kontri.



Father Mbaka wey don stand in support of Buhari bid to be president in times past for recent video say "God ask am to withdraw [im support] and prophesy against di President." Im ask president Buhari "to resign or make lawmakers impeach am".



Di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry say "even though im don support President Buhari before e no mean say e go keep quiet sake of di many katakata wey dey happun for Nigeria."



In di last few days di rate of insurgent attacks don really go up for Nigeria and na dis matter di Reverend Father centre im message on. See oda tins im tok.



Reverend Father Mbaka question why amidst di killings for di kontri, di president don stay silent.



Im tok say: "If Nigeria be civilised kontri President Buhari go resign, Nigerians dey cry because dem no get shepherd. As a good coach no go fit watch as dem dey defeat im team."



"Our security agents fit account for how many pipo wey don die for Nigeria under one week, one month? Either dem fit stop am or e go stop dem".



'Dis no be time to keep quiet'



Di priest also tok for im message say "Im bin dey quiet until e see say dem dey shed di blood of im innocent brothers" as im condemn some of di attacks wey dey happun for di southeast part of Nigeria especially for Imo State.



Im question some of di actions of Nigeria military as im feel say dem dey find am difficult to arrest those wey dey carry out dis attacks.



"How e be say e dey difficult for [military] to arrest those wey dey responsible?" Im tok.



Im add say instead make di goment "kill poverty, kill unemployment, insecurity" dem dey allegedly go afta pipo im tok say "fit dey innocent".



