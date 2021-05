Father Mbaka: Catholic priest wey recently criticise Buhari dey miss

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Followers of di Catholic priest and leader of di Adoration Ministry for Enugu, dey protest plus destroy tins for di house of di Catholic Bishop of di Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga, on top accuse say im sabi di where about dia leader Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.



According to di protesters di last place wey Fr. Mbaka tell dem say im dey go on Tuesday na di Bishop house and since dat night dem neva seem am.



So far di Bishop neva comot to tok anytin.



Fada Mbaka don dey news dis past few days afta im cari prophesy say make President Muhammadu Buhari resign.



But presidency respond to di prophesy say Mbaka dey attack Buhari becos im ask for contract but dem no give am.