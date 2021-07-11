Fatawu Mohammed leads Hearts of Oak to 21st league title

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has led Hearts of Oak to its 21st Ghana Premier League title following the team’s triumph today.



In what was a Matchday 33 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign against Liberty Professionals today, the Phobians needed a win to be crowned champions.



Putting up the needed spirited performance, Hearts of Oak cruised to a 2-0 win to ensure the team bagged all crucial three points.



Courtesy of the victory today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be crowned Champions at the end of the season notwithstanding the result in the final match of the season against WAFA SC in Sogakope.



Achieving this feat, captain for the Phobians, Fatawu Mohammed, is going into the history books of the club as the captain to have led the club to its 21st league title.



The defender is also the captain to lead the team to end a long major trophy drought that dates back to 2009.



Meanwhile, footballghana.com can confirm that Hearts of Oak will next season represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.



