Fatawu Issahaku to make Ghana squad for Nigeria clash in World Cup play-off

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria this month.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The four-time African champions are yet to announce their squad for the much-anticipated game against Nigeria but Footballghana.com understands Issahaku has will be invited.



The 18-year-old is expected to play a huge role as Ghana seek to qualify for the World Cup.



Issahaku has impressed Sporting CP since joining the club in mid-February after leaving Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.



He will feature for the club in the next four years.