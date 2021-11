Fatawu Issahaku’s form must be exciting news for Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac must be excited about the form of teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who scored for the second game running in the Ghana Premier League.



The Serbian was present at the Accra Sports Stadium as he watched the youngster score a classy finish against Kotoko on matchday 1 of the Ghanaian top-flight.



Issahaku, 17, scored a classy finish against Kotoko on matchday 1 and repeated his scoring act by netting from a direct free-kick against Elmina Sharks on matchday 2 at the Nduoum Sports Complex as the Believers secured a surprising 3-1 away win.



For Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac, the form of the Sporting Lisbon-bound attacker would be good news for him as he prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.



The Serbian watched his attacker score a jaw-dropping finish against Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and news of his goal against Sharks will delight him.



The U20 AFCON MVP award winner has been named in the Ghana squad for the two games.