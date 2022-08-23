Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting CP’s 3-0 defeat to FC Porto

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana and Sporting CP winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has reacted to his side's heavy defeat to FC Porto in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.
The 18-yesar-old made his second appearance for the club as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Porto at away.
The Ghanaian youngster was introduced in the 79th minute of the game, replacing Marcus Edwards.
But he was unable to help side to escape defeat at the hands of Porto.
Reacting to the defeat, Issahaku said, “We lost a difficult game today but we are lions, we will come back stronger in the next game” he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/AbdulFatawuI10/status/1561146212899868673