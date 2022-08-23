Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting CP’s 3-0 defeat to FC Porto

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Sporting CP winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has reacted to his side's heavy defeat to FC Porto in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.



The 18-yesar-old made his second appearance for the club as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Porto at away.



The Ghanaian youngster was introduced in the 79th minute of the game, replacing Marcus Edwards.



But he was unable to help side to escape defeat at the hands of Porto.



Reacting to the defeat, Issahaku said, “We lost a difficult game today but we are lions, we will come back stronger in the next game” he tweeted.





?s=20&t=atl6yOqSBi5Uf4m6VOpdBgIssahaku joined Sporting on a four-year contract from Steadfast FC in April 2022.He began at the U-23 level and has quickly advanced to the first team.Although he is not guaranteed regular playing time, technical handlers speak highly of the winger.He rose to prominence following his outstanding performance at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritius. He was named most valuable player of the tournament which Ghana won.Issahaku has been a member of the Black Stars since the youth competition, making eight appearances.