Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City's win over Watford in Championship

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his excitement after helping Leicester City to secure victory over Watford in the English Championship.



The Black Stars winger made a substitute appearance when the Foxes cruised to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.



Issahaku was introduced in the 58th-minute mark and contributed immensely to help his side snatch victory later in the game.



“Good to be back again with a win. The journey continues” he wrote on Instagram.



A brace from England international Jamie Vardy ensured Leicester City secure maximum points on home turf.



The Ghana international joined Leicester City in the summer and has become an instant hit for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 13 games.