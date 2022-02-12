Fatawu Issahaku joins Portuguese champions Sporting CP

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku has joined Portuguese champions Sporting CP, ending his loan spell with Dreams FC.



The youngster is expected to begin training with the club’s Under-23 side early next week, which could serve as the medium to work his way up into the senior side.



The 17-year-old impressed at Dreams FC. He scored six times in the Ghana Premier League and as a result, earned a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations.



Issahaku was involved in all three games played by the Black Stars in Comoros. He started the last game against Comoros which ended in shock 3-2 loss for the four-time African champions.



He was a member of Ghana’s Under-20 side that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year, where he won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament while scoring twice for the Black Satellites en route to winning the title.



Issahaku has previously been linked to some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs including Liverpool but the nimble-footed attacking midfielder left the country last night to join the defending Portuguese champions.



