Fatawu Issahaku is the best player in the Ghana Premier League - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan tips Fatawu Issahaku to be Ghana’s next biggest star



Gyan advises Issahaku to be consistent to reach the full height of his career



Issahaku has scored 3 goals after week 4



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has named youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as the best player in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Fatawu Issahaku joined Dreams FC from lower-tier side Steadfast FC ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



Asamoah Gyan has tipped him to become one of the greatest ever Ghanaian players validating Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito’s comments that Fatawu is the next Abedi Pele.



“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete”, Asamoah Gyan said on Asempa FM.



“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining.”



“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player,” Gyan added.



Fatawu Issahaku has scored three goals for Dreams Football Club after matchday five in the ongoing season.



The youngster has been linked with Liverpool, Benfica, and some European giants who are believed to be interested in him.



He has been capped three times by the Black Stars of Ghana.



