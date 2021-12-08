Fatawu Issahaku is capable of winning Africa Player of the Year award – Isaac Twum

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars B captain, Isaac Twum is confident about Abdul Fatawu Issahaku winning the Africa Player of the Year award in the future.



Fatawu Issahaku has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign with his consistent performance for Dreams FC.



The AFCON U-20 best player was part of the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where he made his debut against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



He is hoping that his performances will guarantee him a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament next year.



Ghana legend Abedi Pele last won the prestigious award during his heydays in 1993.



However, despite Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, and others coming close to winning the ward, footballers in the country have failed to win it.



But in an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Aben FM in Koforidua, the former Inter Allies captain indicated that the youngster is capable of winning the covetous award considering his qualities.



“He is capable of winning the African Player of the Year award. He has the qualities and if he is able to continue with what he is doing I believe he has a bigger chance to win the prestigious award,” he said.



The 18-year-old has been in superb form since joining the Ghana Premier League side this season.



He has scored five goals in the ongoing campaign and is expected to add more to his tally.