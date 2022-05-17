Fatawu Issahaku is a special talent – Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has tipped Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for greatness at Sporting CP.



In an interview, Maxwell Konadu described Issahaku as a special talent and believes Sporting will benefit from his talent.



"He's a different type of player. When he started in the national teams, he broke all age records in the national team. I remember that when I was in the under-17s, the team didn't qualify in the tournament in which it participated. They returned home early, did not qualify. But some of these players were chosen to go to the under-20 team at another tournament. He ended up being the best player in the competition. He is a special talent," the former player Uniao de Leiria player told TSF.



"He plays very well from the right side. Along the line, when he isolates himself against the opposing full-back, there he can always create something. He has a powerful left foot, so he can always shoot from afar. From a free-kick, when he takes the shot, surprises for the strength it has for its age, for its potency."



The 18-year-old, who joined Sporting CP on a five-year deal in February will be making his first team appearance in the upcoming season.



Footballghana.com understands, the former Dreams FC star will be included in Sporting CP’s preseason team.



Issahaku was part of Ghana's squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.



