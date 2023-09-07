Fatawu Issahaku finally joins Black Stars team after flight faced weather problem

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku, has safely arrived in Kumasi after his flight faced bad weather conditions today, September 6, 2023.



The Black Stars player was on board with sports journalist, Fentuo Tahiru who reported on Twitter that, their flight had to return to Accra after failing to land due to weather issues.



"Our flight took off at 6:20 am in Accra and was expected to land in Kumasi at 7:00 am.



We arrived on time, but couldn’t land because of bad weather. Pilot flew back up, circled back after 20 mins and tried to land again, but he couldn’t. So he brought us back to Accra. We dey here dey wait for clear weather in Kumasi," he tweeted.



In an update on their flight, Fentuo in his most-latest tweet on the matter confirmed that they have landed in Kumasi following clear weather.



Fatawu Issakau earned a late call-up to replace injured Joseph Paintsil for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic and Liberia.







Safely in Kumasi now ???????? — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 7, 2023

