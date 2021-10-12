Fatawu Issahaku, Dede Ayew dropped as Milovan names starting eleven against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has dropped youngster Fatawu Issahaku as he names his starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup game against Zimbabwe.



The youngster has been replaced by striker Benjamin Tetteh who was a substitute in the 3-1 win over the Warriors in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew will also start the game from the bench after being replaced by Real Mallorca defensive midfielder, Iddrisu Baba Mohamed who was introduced in the first leg from the bench.



The Serbian coach maintained all his top players in the first leg against the Warriors without the exception of Andre Dede Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku who will watch the first half of the game from the dugout.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will captain the team in the absence of substantive captive Andre Dede Ayew.



The game will kick off at 1 pm at the National Sports Stadium today in Harare, Zimbabwe.



