Fatawu Hamidu rejoins Black Stars ahead of friendly against USA

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC defender, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has rejoined the Black Stars camp ahead of friendly against the United States of America.



Hamidu was the only local player to have the make the Black Stars squad for friendlies against Mexico and the USA.



But the defender missed the game against the EL Tri of Mexico due to his involvement in the Capital City Cup game between Medeama and DC United, where the Ghanaian champions suffered a 2-1 defeat at Audi Field.



The Yellow and Mauves requested for the release of the defender for the game against DC United which was granted by the Ghana FA.



Hamidu, has however, rejoined the Black Stars team for the trip to Nashville ahead of USA clash.



The former Accra Lions player is expected to train with the Black Stars team on Monday ahead of their game against USA.



Hamidu made his Ghana debut last month in the 3-0 friendly win against Liberia and made a good account of himself.



The Black Stars are aiming for a swift return to victory having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.



The international friendlies are preparatory matches for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.