Fatawu Dauda believes Ghana's defeat to Morocco is a blessing in disguise

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Fatawu Dauda predicts rough group stage qualification for Ghana



Ghana begin AFCON2021 with defeat to Morocco



Ghana hoping to end 40 years AFCON trophy jinx in Cameroon





Erstwhile Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda believes Ghana will have a decent African Cup of Nations tournament despite defeat to Morocco in the first group game.



The former Ashanti Gold goalie implied that the first-round loss might guide Ghana to at least a semifinal finish, using his previous years as an example.



Fatawu Dauda debuted for Ghana in 2008 and as the first choice for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana finished fourth.



He won an AFCON silver medal after Ghana placed second at the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea.



Reacting to Ghana's 1-0 defeat on Opemsuor radio, he said “I've been to four AFCON tournaments, and it is only twice we have been able to win our first matches. Those that we were defeated or drew, we were able to reach at least Semifinals".



The 36-year-old concluded by entreating Ghanaians to have belief in the team, hoping the team will come out good in the subsequent matches.



“Ghanaians should exercise patience because all is not lost for Ghana. The defeat will even let the players give their all since they know a defeat or draw could end their dream in the tournament,” Fatau Dauda stated.



“We can qualify, though it won't be easy.”



Ghana last won Africa's biggest showpiece in 1982 and is hoping to end the 40-year search for the trophy. A successful triumph in Cameroon in 2022 will earn Ghana a fifth title.