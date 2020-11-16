Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: GNA

Fatau Dauda replaces suspended Ofori for Sudan clash

Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up to replace Richard Ofori for the trip to Sudan for the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday, November 17.



Dauda, who has been out of the team for the last three years was given the surprise call up after number goalie Ofori was ruled out of the next game after picking up his second yellow card in the qualifiers.



Ofori, who is the first Deputy Captain of the Black Stars picked up a second yellow card in the qualifiers on Thursday against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium ruling him out of the 2nd leg in Khartoum.



The Black Stars departed Accra on Sunday afternoon for Sudan.

