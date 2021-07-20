Fatau Dauda insists Legon Cities survival saved him and Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities Fatau Dauda has said that he and Asamoah Gyan would have been ‘slaughtered’ by Ghanaians if they had suffered relegation.



The Royals escaped relegation on final day after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 on home turf.



According to the former Ashantigold goalkeeper, Ghanaians would have lambasted the two high profile names in the team (Fatau Dauda and Asamoah Gyan) if the club had suffered relegation.



“I’m supposed to be the happiest person today, myself and Asamoah because of our pedigree taking Legon Cities to relegation, we are dead but God did it for us by escaping relegation narrowly”



“We are happy because it was a difficult season for us, along the line when we went to Dwarfs the game did not end because the referee was attacked and was unable to continue, I was happy then because it was God’s intervention”



“We were able to go to my former club, Ashantigold to beat them and I was like no, God want to do something for us, against Bechem we know we supposed to beat them but they came and scored first before we equalized”



“So our game against Eleven Wonders we knew it was going to be difficult because they were not under pressure but I am happy we were able to win the game to survive” he said.



