Fatau Dauda avails himself for technical assignments ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is ready to serve on the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.



In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, the former Ashantigold shot stopper who is recovering from an injury ruled himself out of the World Cup but expressed his readiness for technical assignments.



“I'm now recovering from injury so it will be difficult to go for 2022 World Cup to play but can go on technical assignments” he said.



Ghana is expected to pitch camp in Abu Dhabi (UAE) for two weeks before the commencement of the World Cup in November.