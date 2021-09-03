Fantastic photos from Black Stars final training session

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held their final training session ahead of their game against the Walias Ibx of Ethiopia on Thursday, September 2, 2021.



In all 32 players participated in the training session that was supervised by Coach Charles Akonnor and his technical team.



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Well, the Ghana Football Association lenses were able to capture some shots of the Black Stars players at training which featured some top stars in the team.



The likes of Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Amartey, Jeffery Schlupp, Baba Rahman exhibited their talents of the green turf which captured the attention of the cameramen.



The newbies were also not left out as they also added more liveliness to the training session with their skilful feet.



