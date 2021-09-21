Fans will you support if you win matches – Augustine Okrah to new Kotoko coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah has entreated newly appointed head coach of the club Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum to win more matches in order to win the supporter’s heart.



The 43-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal after guiding WAFA to a third-place on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



He comes as a replacement to the departed Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto who ended the 2020/21 season trophyless, having lost both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup to sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Augustine Okrah congratulated the former Elmina Sharks coach on his new adventure and implored him to win many matches to win the fans heart.



“All the best at Asante Kotoko. You will enjoy your moment at the club especially how good the supporters will treat you. Try your best to win more games…..that’s all #Obenfo” he posted on Twitter.



