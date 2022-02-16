You are here: HomeSports2022 02 16Article 1470649

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans want Manchester United to sign Tariq Lamptey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Defender, Tariq Lamptey Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey impresses in Brighton’s defeat to Man Utd

Tariq Lamptey yet to consider decision to play for Ghana

Man Utd show interest in Tariq Lamptey

Fans of Manchester United want the club to sign Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey after his impressive performance in their Premier League match.

Despite coming on as a substitute, Lamptey showcased a good performance despite his side 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old who is still eligible to play for Ghana made some overlapping runs and had a perfect passing accuracy with 22 touches and 8 passes on the ball.

United was reported to have been interested in the defender to strengthen the right-back position but opted out later on.

But following his impressive performance against Manchester United, some fans on social media believe it is now time for the club to reconsider signing Tariq Lamptey.

Below are some of the tweets: