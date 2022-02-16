Fans want Manchester United to sign Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Manchester United want the club to sign Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey after his impressive performance in their Premier League match.



Despite coming on as a substitute, Lamptey showcased a good performance despite his side 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils on Tuesday night.



The 21-year-old who is still eligible to play for Ghana made some overlapping runs and had a perfect passing accuracy with 22 touches and 8 passes on the ball.



United was reported to have been interested in the defender to strengthen the right-back position but opted out later on.



But following his impressive performance against Manchester United, some fans on social media believe it is now time for the club to reconsider signing Tariq Lamptey.



Below are some of the tweets:





Lamptey has been excellent, unsurprisingly. #MUNBHA — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 15, 2022

Lamptey should be considered for the RB position at #MUFC without any questions asked. #MUNBHA — UnitedSupremo ???????????????? (@UnitedSupremo) February 15, 2022

I’ve decided what #MUFC need to do for next season. Keep Pogba, buy Haaland, sign Rudiger on a free, buy Rice, reinvigorate Shaw, buy Lamptey & hope Amad good for first XI. Squad: Rashford, VdB, Maguire, Elanga, McTominay, Dalot, Telles, Pellistri, Garner, Shortire, Hannibal…1/2 pic.twitter.com/aPq1uABMnT — Båñ Nörmålîţÿ ???? (@BanNormality) February 16, 2022

Tariq Lamptey should be in top five best RB in league debates. He's class???? #MUNBRI — rojo (@RodGyUtd_) February 15, 2022

Wait so Rangnick took motm Jadon Sancho off the pitch just so Telles and Shaw can double team Lamptey?? If that’s so… I’ve heard enough. Buy Lamptey even if they want £100m???????? https://t.co/bXR7DweYUZ — Ondrej ???????????????????????????????????? (@utd_ondrej) February 15, 2022

Get Lamptey to United next season. He is a baller #mufc ???? pic.twitter.com/QVbQcKA7pD — Kyle Quinn (@UtdKyler) February 15, 2022

Brighton were really impressive. Certainly the better side at 11 v 11 and they unsettled #mufc a couple of times after the red card. Lamptey had a good impact but United should've won more comfortably before they got the second. Ronaldo and Sancho good. Pogba's impact impressive. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 15, 2022