Fans react as Asamoah Gyan shares adorable photos of himself and his children on social media

Asamoah Gyan starts UEFA coaching license in Wales



Gyan spends time with his children



Asamoah Gyan's eldest son pursues a career in football



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan marked his father's day celebration by sharing a photo of himself and his three children on his social media page.



Asamoah Gyan and his children were dressed casually in the photo that looked like it was taken on the street after a hangout though the Ghana legend didn't indicate where and when the picture was taken.



Rafael Gyan, Federico Gyan, and Floyd Gyan were the children that came out of the marriage between Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife Gifty.



The children are reported to be based in England with their mother, Gifty while Asamoah Gyan is currently in Wales studying for his UEFA license B coaching certificate.



His fans reacted to the picture of Africa's top scorer at the World Cup while showing love to the children.



His eldest son, Frederick Gyan is hoping to fill the big shoes of his father as he is currently in the youth team of Oxford City F.C.





All of them resemble their father. Belated happy father's day babyjet!