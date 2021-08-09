Fans on social media compare Kamaldeen to Messi and Mbappe

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has left many in awe after delivering a sweet finish on his French Ligue 1 debut as Stade Rennes and Lens settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.



On his competitive bow for Bruno Gensio’s outfit, the 19-year-old netted just 14 minutes into the game, going on a long run into the box before delivering a curling effort into the net.



It was a huge statement for the attacker following his much-publicised transfer from Danish fold Nordsjaelland, where he snubbed interest from Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.



Thousands of fans have taken to social media to sing his praise after Sunday’s exploits, some comparing him to Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and others to the club's reported imminent new acquisition Lionel Messi.



Below are the best reactions.





KAMALDEEN YOU BEAUTIFUL BOY — atindana (@abonambugre_) August 8, 2021

????????Kamaldeen Sulemana scores on his debut for Stade Rennais against Lens in the French Ligue 1.



Guy is lightening up the capital already.

More of this Champ. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A7AjN4zwmA — Gabby Ofei (@Seven_Gabby) August 8, 2021

NAWUNI KU DIHI TIVI❤️????????



Great team effort & great atmosphere in the stadium by the fans .????⚫️

Thank you all for coming!!

We didn’t get the results we wanted but eyes on the next one.



Alhamdulilah official debut + ????.#biyarga#mugunyaro#eternalflame pic.twitter.com/29hlPa3t0Y — Kamaldeen Sulemana (@Kamaldeenho10) August 8, 2021

Messi vs Kamaldeen soon ???????????? — Mash (@mash_233) August 8, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana with a beauty for @staderennais. Good start for a new club and debut in a new league — FESTUS N.B. SACKEY (@IamFestusSackey) August 8, 2021

It took Kamaldeen Sulemana just 14mins to score his first goal for Rennes. Ligue 1 ain't ready for him???????????? — Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) August 8, 2021

Goals scored this season in Ligue 1

Kamaldeen 1

Mbappe 0 https://t.co/JWHbwtdnDg — N.B.A. (@__Nkansah) August 8, 2021