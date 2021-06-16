Fans on Ronaldo's record: Asamoah Gyan did it first

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's day on Tuesday but legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan would get in the trends as a result too.



In their Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary, Ronaldo scored twice in the last three minutes of regular time to seal a 3-0 victory.



The goals have put him in position as the all-time highest goal scorer in Euros history with 11, surpassing Michel Platini on 9.



But there was another record, which the Juventus star could only equal.



The Hungary double saw the Portuguese become only the second player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, after Gyan.



The feat has put the Ghanaian, his nation's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 internationals, in the trends too, with many hailing his exploits.



Meanwhile Asamoah Ryan was the first player in history to score In 9 Consecutive tournaments before Christano Ronaldo scored today to equalize ! pic.twitter.com/dUAOiUa9Yb — Djchelsea20 (@Djchelsea201) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo just equalled @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 record as the only player to score in 9 consecutive tournaments. Big ups Baby Jet..#Messi pic.twitter.com/3jkvnijBS2 — Kenneth Abban Jnr (@KennethAbbanJn1) June 15, 2021

Legend they waited for Ronaldo to hit that record before reminding us you were already there at the top...di wo hene — •????????• (@ItzEliInit) June 16, 2021

Akwasi Appiah Robbed Asamoah Gyan for not keeping him as our captain and keeping him mostly on the bench in our recent Afcon tournament.



That should have been number 10 ???? pic.twitter.com/sBqdm1XOxz — Osor Emma Nie ⭐❤️ (@osor_Emma_Nie) June 16, 2021

