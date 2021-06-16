You are here: HomeSports2021 06 16Article 1287997

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: goal.com

Fans on Ronaldo's record: Asamoah Gyan did it first

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's day on Tuesday but legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan would get in the trends as a result too.

In their Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary, Ronaldo scored twice in the last three minutes of regular time to seal a 3-0 victory.

The goals have put him in position as the all-time highest goal scorer in Euros history with 11, surpassing Michel Platini on 9.

But there was another record, which the Juventus star could only equal.

The Hungary double saw the Portuguese become only the second player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, after Gyan.

The feat has put the Ghanaian, his nation's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 internationals, in the trends too, with many hailing his exploits.

Below are the best reactions:















Join our Newsletter