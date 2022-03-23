Fans mob Black Stars bus after Wednesday training

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana returned to training on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, ahead of their game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



The Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo, who all but one of the 27 players called for the game took charge of the training session on Wednesday morning.



The team trained behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where they would be hosting Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



According to reports, the team had a brisk training session without any issues of injury in camp.



The only player who missed the training session in the Black Stars was striker Jordan Ayew.



The Crystal player has been passed fit and is on his way to Ghana to join his teammates in camp according to reports.



Coach Otto Addo announced Ghana’s 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.







Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



