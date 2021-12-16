You are here: HomeSports2021 12 16Article 1425094

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans hail Jordan Ayew for scoring first goal in 403 days

After 43 days, Jordan Ayew finally has a Premier League goal for Crystal Palace.

The forward ended his drought scoring an equalizer for Palace in their 2-2 draw with Southampton on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The goal brought an end to a barren run that lasted over 365 days and crowned the forward’s turnaround form recently.

Whiles Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira is a huge fan of Jordan’s work ethic, his inability to put the ball at the back of the net has been a bother to him.

In separate interviews Vieira has spoken on the need for Jordan to ‘convert the chances he created’.

On Wednesday, he created and scored and Crystal Palace fans could not have enough of it.

On social media, the Palace fans have been celebrating their star forward for scoring a goal that gave them valuable point against the Saints.

