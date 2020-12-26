Religion of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

False prophets can't determine biblical times and seasons - Rev. Awuah

Rev Awuah admonished every Christian to live a righteous life like Christ

The Area Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) Jericho, says Christians should not depend on false prophets in determining the times and seasons set in the word of God.



Reverend Steven Baafoa Awuah says when the astrologers saw the star, they were able to predict that a great person was born, but they couldn’t tell the exact location of Christ. The same way we have false prophets in the world who can tell people about their future but can’t help them.”



Rev. Awuah was preaching the Christmas sermon at the CAC, Ashaiman.



He advised the Christians to focus on Christ and not the deception of false prophets.



Rev. Awuah said, the birth of Christ was prophesied by Prophets Isaiah and Jeremiah which was documented and the people believed it would come to pass.



“The people of Israel were waiting for the Messiah to come and fulfill the prophecy, but they needed genuine prophets to predict his birth and not false prophets,” he indicated.



He said false prophets failed to understand that the birth of Christ was first revealed to shepherds because Christ was the sheep to be sacrificed for the sins of the world; they rather lead Christians away from the right path which was the saving knowledge of Christ.



He admonished every Christian to live a righteous life like Christ. “Our problems shouldn’t be our focus, as the prophets deceive us, but we should focus on Christ as the saviour of the world,” Rev Awuah said.





