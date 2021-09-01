Fake transfer deals involving Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston and Jordan Ayew causes hysteria

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Neither Arsenal nor Barcelona have signed Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson or Jordan Ayew
• Ghanaians on social media started the funny rumours on transfer deadline day
• The rumours got many reacting to the fake transfer deal
Social media was thrown into a state of hysteria with some shocking fake transfer deadline deals for retired goalkeeper Richard Kingson and Jordan Ayew.
In the last hours of the transfer window yesterday news broke Kingson joining Arsenal while it was also suggested that Barcelona had signed Jordan Ayew on Tuesday evening.
It all started like a joke on Twitter but the rumours gained traction when some football pundits joined the bandwagon to make it more interesting even though it was fake.
Jordan Ayew who is the son of Ghanaian maestro, Abedi Pele was rumoured to have joined the Catalans from English Premier League side, Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee.
With the departure of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, Jordan Ayew who scored two goals last season in the Premier League ironically appeared to be the suitable replacement.
In fact, an FC Barcelona parody account on Twitter went to the extent of tweeting a photoshopped picture of Jordan Ayew’s announcement.
As hilarious as it was, things took another twist when Richard Olele Kingson was also rumoured to be on the radar of Arsenal.
The North London side were purported to have convinced the former Blackpool goalkeeper come out of retirement to join them.
The Gunners have had the worst start to their Premier League campaign conceding 9 goals in 3 games.
As fake as it was, the transfer deadline deals created a hilarious atmosphere on social media.
Check the reactions below
Official Announcement: Jordan Ayew.#FCBarcelona | #WhereAyew pic.twitter.com/bNQlRh9H03— FCB Barcelona ⚪ (@FCBecalona) August 31, 2021
???????? the missing piece of the Barca jigsaw was Jordan Ayew….here we go!!!— daniel kyei-mensah (@yawmensahk) September 1, 2021
Jordan Ayew now at #Barca? What a transfer window it was!!!— Moses Oyeneye ⭐⭐ (@Moses_BBCEng) September 1, 2021
How the mighty has fallen.
Jordan ayew w FC Barcelona ???? pic.twitter.com/sT1fkqvTTz— DeCode Official (@DeCodeOfficial1) September 1, 2021
So it is true that Jordan Ayew is coming to Barca,— Mr President of the United States ???????? (@dwaynezakchy99) September 1, 2021
Herh Ghana to the fuckin ewiase???????????? pic.twitter.com/MkqSVsw3XA
Jordan Ayew opening Twitter and seeing that he's been transferred to Barca for 20m ???????? pic.twitter.com/RuYAhMIiAI— Emotion-Phobic (@frank_bannerman) August 31, 2021
Done deal... Barcelona announce Jordan Ayew as replacement for Messi pic.twitter.com/7Z5wv3fhho— BaidooNews TV (@baidoonewstv) August 31, 2021
Barcelona is out of options ???????? Jordan Ayew pic.twitter.com/1zpEGIcGWo— . (@Lethabo064) August 31, 2021
Official. Jordan Ayew joins Barcelona on loan until June 2022, agreement signed and completed with Palace pic.twitter.com/jqZ45ajfzs— Mama's boy???????????????? (@EMMA_ADJEI10) August 31, 2021
Wlcm Olele— Samuel Antwi (@SamuelA68386246) August 31, 2021
Hahahahahahahah
Good ebening Arsenal
Breaking news: Arsenal have signed former Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Kingston this is not trolling ???? serious transfer news ???????? pic.twitter.com/LPaHKahy8C— S•E•V•E•N???? (@68seven9_) August 31, 2021
Richard Kingston to Arsenal Football Club— AHMBABEL????????⚽???????? (@AhmBabel) August 31, 2021
???? Richard Kingston: “Arsenal is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on the deadline day.”#DeadlineDay
Richard Kingston???????????? is set to be in goal post for #Arsenal. HERE WE GO Deal is already done. Papperworks are not problem. Official announcement will be done very soon. #deadlineday ???????????? deal agreed on two year contract. Contract untill 2023.Medicals will be done in few minute pic.twitter.com/P13Y2BY0IL— BIG BOZZ ⚪ (@abore359) August 31, 2021
President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame to Arsenal, Arteta and the board after this shambolic display against Man City. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/ymjhOqEEWR— Nana Kwame Ahoufɛ I???????? (@OleleSalvador) August 28, 2021
Olele is a Legend, he deserves more than a team like Arsenal— GhanaY3d3???????? (@GhanaY3d3) August 31, 2021
????????Arsenal Dokomi ooo— Aba Jojo-Green???????? (@ny_jgreen) August 31, 2021
Deadline day, yatete so sei huuuu???????? Olele https://t.co/GvGMs3IiT4
At this juncture, the only one who can rescue Arsenal is ANCESTOR Richard Kingston, Ghana's former goalkeeper. The team needs someone who is older than it. Let's welcome Olele ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CzrHH3VS8e— ThatKemiGirl???? (@kemi_kerls) September 1, 2021