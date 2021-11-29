Faisal share points with visiting Medeama

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

King Faisal failed to consolidate their winning streak at home, dropping two valuable points in their goalless draw game against visiting Medeama in a Match Day Five fixture of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, in Kumasi, on Sunday.



Having tasted their first defeat of the season in their recent away match to Berekum Chelsea, the homers would begin the encounter on an aggressive note.



Faisal, led in attack by Osman Ibrahim, would mount a series of desperate attacks with the intent to penetrate the Medeama well-knitted defence, especially in the last 15 minutes of the first half, but lacked the potency upfront to punish the visitors.



Medeama displayed tactical discipline throughout the encounter, drawing inspiration from the experience of the likes of Ahmed Toure, Vincent Atingah and Justice Blay, who ensured that the team was on course even in the difficult moments.



With the match mainly concentrated in the midfield in most part of the second half, the two sides were cautious in order not to let down their guard as they ended the match with one point apiece.