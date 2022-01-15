Fair play directly cost us against Gabon - Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach has blamed his side's draw against Gabon on their opponents failing to practice fair play.



Ghana scored in the first half through captain Andre Ayew's long range strike from outside the penalty box.



The Al Sadd forward sold the Gabon defender a dummy and shot from the edge of the D into the right bottom corner to hand Ghana the lead.



Kofi Kyereh sustained an injury and Ghana kicked the ball out for their teammate to be treated when play restarted Gabon effected the throw and went and scored through substitute Jim Allevinnah in the 88th minute.



He evaded the block of Andy Yiadom and shot across goalkeeper Wollacot to pull parity.



Speaking after the draw, Ghana's Serbian coach blamed the stalemate on the Gabonese side failing to observe fair play.



"Fair play directly cost us this game but we are hopeful the next three points will be enough to move on in the competition".



Ghana will next play against Comoros in their last group game.



