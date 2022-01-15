‘Fair Play is an English word; we don’t have it in French’ – Gabon coach fires back

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Gabon coach Patrice Neveu has fired back at Ghana following the Black Stars’ criticism of his side after Friday’s Group C clash in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana officials including head coach Milovan Rajevac complained bitterly about Gabon’s late goal which robbed Black Stars of three points.



The Serbian criticised the Gabonese for not exhibiting fair play in the closing stages of the game. Ghana kicked the ball out of play for attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyere to receive treatment following an injury.



Ghana thought they would receive the ball back from Gabon, but instead, the Panthers effected a throw-in and started an attack with Guelor Kanga playing the ball to Jim Allevinah, who struck a low left-footed shot across Jojo Wollacott’s bottom right-hand corner.



Andre Ayew protested to referee Lahlou Benbraham about the goal to no avail and a scuffle broke out when Gabon celebrated at full-time, with Benjamin Tetteh picking up a red card for swinging a punch.



Reacting to the unfortunate incident which overshadowed a somewhat entertaining match, Neveu defended his side for not playing the ball to Ghana to restart play.



“I respect Ghana. Fair play is an English word; we don’t have it in French. Fair play means Ghana should’ve stopped trying to waste time & breaking the game. Don’t come and preach me on FairPlay. We saw a chance and we took it,” Neveu said.



The result puts Gabon on the verge of the last 16 while Ghana face a nervous final game against Comoros.