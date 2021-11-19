You are here: HomeSports2021 11 19Article 1405075

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Facility in ruins: Ofori-Atta ‘exposed’ over Essipong 90% complete claim

Finance Minister gave updates on some stadia in the 2022 budget

According to him, 90% of that facility is complete

Checks by some citizens show otherwise

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his reading of the 2022 budget spoke about the state of stadia across the country.

Point 976 of his presentation read as follows: "Mr. Speaker, some stadia across the country were renovated in 2021 and are at various stages of completion as follows: Accra Sports Stadium – 98% complete; Phase I of Baba Yara Stadium – 98% complete; Essipong Stadium – 90% complete; and Cape Coast Stadium – 60% complete."

The case of Essipong Stadium has become topical because of photos circulating on social media disputing the Minister's account of the percentage of work done.

A leading sports journalist, Saddick Adams alias Sports Obama cited a journalist who recently visited the stadium as saying work so far on the facility was not even 10% complete.

Photos he posted on Twitter show ceilings in ruins, overgrown weeds outside the facility as well as on the pitch. The seats in the stands are also in a state of disrepair and there are metal scaffolds still standing in some parts of the facility.





About the Sekondi Essipong Stadium

The Sekondi Sports Stadium also known as Essipong Stadium was also constructed in 2008 when Ghana last hosted the AFCON.

In 2018, 18 million cedis ($3m) were allocated for renovation works after it had been left to deteriorate.

"I built Essipong sports stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium, refurbished Accra Sports Stadium, refurbished Kumasi Sports Stadium," Dr. Kofi Amoah, the business mogul who built the facility said on the Delay show months back.