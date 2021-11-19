Facility in ruins: Ofori-Atta ‘exposed’ over Essipong 90% complete claim

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021
Finance Minister gave updates on some stadia in the 2022 budget
According to him, 90% of that facility is complete
Checks by some citizens show otherwise
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his reading of the 2022 budget spoke about the state of stadia across the country.
Point 976 of his presentation read as follows: "Mr. Speaker, some stadia across the country were renovated in 2021 and are at various stages of completion as follows: Accra Sports Stadium – 98% complete; Phase I of Baba Yara Stadium – 98% complete; Essipong Stadium – 90% complete; and Cape Coast Stadium – 60% complete."
The case of Essipong Stadium has become topical because of photos circulating on social media disputing the Minister's account of the percentage of work done.
A leading sports journalist, Saddick Adams alias Sports Obama cited a journalist who recently visited the stadium as saying work so far on the facility was not even 10% complete.
Photos he posted on Twitter show ceilings in ruins, overgrown weeds outside the facility as well as on the pitch. The seats in the stands are also in a state of disrepair and there are metal scaffolds still standing in some parts of the facility.
Sekondi Essipon Stadium.
Constructed in 2008 to host Afcon. Left to deteriorate.
GHC 18 million ($3m) allocated in 2018 for renovation works.
Min of Finance said in Parliament yesterday that work is 90% complete.
Reporter there says its not even 10%
