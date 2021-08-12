Faceless cowards in betting will face the law - GFA boss promises

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

• GFA President says individuals guilty of the match-fixing scandal will be punished



• Ashtanti Gold and Inter Allies are under investigation for a match-fixing scandal



• Kurt Okraku have described betting syndicates as faceless cowards



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has promised that individuals and clubs found guilty in the match-fixing and betting scandal will face the full wrath of the law.



A match-fixing incident rocked the final matchday of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season as Ashanti Gold suspiciously defeated Inter Allies 7- 2 with an Inter Allies player scoring two deliberate own goals.



Shortly after highlights of the match surfaced on social media, the GFA announced that it had opened investigation into the matter.



Kurt who described betting syndicates as agents destroying the fairness of the game said, his administration won’t allow any agent to deny them of their livelihood.



According to the GFA President, those found guilty in their investigation would not be shielded from punishment irrespective of their position in football administration.



“I won’t shy away to say this, our football has and was attacked by faceless cowards and I’m repeating it,” Kurt Okraku said at the maiden launch of the Division One League Super Cup attended by Ghanaweb.



He added, “It is my responsibility and the responsibility of our executives to defend the passion of the nation. Everybody who has played a part, I’m talking about the faceless cowards, will face the law.”



Some players from both Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold as well as other members of the club have been invited to aid in investigation whiles some media personnel who alleged that they got a hint about the betting allegation have also been invited to face the probe panel.



