Fabregas and Thierry Henry take over Italian club formerly owned by Michael Essien's wife

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry have acquired a minority stake in Serie B outfit Como.



At a press conference in August, the 45-year-old was officially introduced as a shareholder. Cesc Fabregas become part-owner of Como after signing a two-year playing deal.



Henry played for Juventus before coming to north London in 1999, and he stated that he was attracted to Como because of the club's community principles.



Michael Essien's wife bought the Serie B club at an auction in 2017. Akosua Puni Essien bought Como for £206,000 (€237,000).



According to reports, she purchased the club in an FC Como Limited bankruptcy auction.



After the previous owners ran out of money, the Indonesian Djarum Group acquired the club four years ago at an auction with the purpose of creating a channel for young Indonesian players, only to discover that Italian laws barred non-EU players from being registered.