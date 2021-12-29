Fabio Gama to miss Asante Kotoko's FA Cup game against King Faisal

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko are counting their losses as they will miss the services of midfielder Fabio Gama when they face King Faisal later today at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Gama played in his side's last league game against WAFA but sustained a minor injury which will rule him out of the cup game against King Faisal.



Kotoko will be looking forward to get some revenge on King Faisal as they handed them a 3-2 defeat in their league clash some weeks ago.



Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Nartey Ogum has bemoaned the mounting injury list at the club following their 1-0 win against WAFA.



Speaking after his side's 1-0 win against WAFA on Sunday, Nartey bemoaned the mounting injuries list that is piling up at the club as most of his first-team players are out injured.



“The injury situation at Kotoko is alarming, almost all my starters are injured. Agyemang, Ganiu, Mudasiru, Oppong, Boateng, Nettey, and others."



"It hurts and it’s not helping matters but it won’t help to keep complaining. For example, we got a maximum of three points today. Is that not what’s more important? I am okay, the main reason for playing a league match is to get 3 points and Kotoko had it against Wafa," he said.