Fabio Gama's name pops up reason for Narteh Ogum's resignation

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The resignation of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum from Asante Kotok has opened a can of worms with allegations flying from all angles.



Among the reasons mentioned as the basis for Ogum’s shocking decision is a row with the management of the club over player selection.



The opposing views on player selection became a clashing point between Ogum and the management of Asante Kotoko.



According to reports by Peace FM and Angel FM, Narteh Ogum was under constant pressure to play Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama. Dr. Ogum was however not a fan of the Brazilian and preferred playing midfielder Richmond Lamptey instead.



Ogum’s preference for the former Inter Allies midfielder generated heated debate between him and management who wanted more playing time for the Brazilian midfielder for two reasons.



The reasons are that with Gama’s contract running out, management was hoping to lure him with more playing time and also leverage his popularity for deals.



Ogum however did not side with management and played Lamptey until he was banned by the FA for his role in the match-fixing scheme between Ashgold and his former club, Inter Allies.



Ogum resigned on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, via voice notice to the club during a board and management meeting.



Reacting to this news, the Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi confirmed that Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role but he is yet to submit his resignation letter.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



He added that Prosper Narteh resigned from his position after his proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs."



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.



KPE



