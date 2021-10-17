Fabio Gama reveals his best players in the GPL

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Fabio Gama has named Salifu Ibrahim of Accra Hearts of Oak, Augustine Boakye of WAFA, Gladson Awako of WAFA, and teammates Salifu Mudasiru and Abdul Ganiyu as the finest players in the Ghana Premier League.



In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports, Gama compiled his list of top players, noting that the Ghana Premier League was overflowing with quality players.



“We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good,"



"We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganyiu and Mudasiru of Kotoko. We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that,” he added.



Asante Kotoko is currently in Dubai on a pre-season tour ahead of the new season.