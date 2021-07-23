Fabio Gama passes the ball better than any player in the league - Kotoko CEO

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, sees no player close to Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama in terms of his passing ability.



Gama has been arguably Kotoko's best signing of the season, playing an integral role as the Porcupine Warriors finished runners up in the just ended Ghana Premier League.



His playmaking ability has been evident in Kotoko matches but it is his passing quality that amazes Nana Yaw Amponsah, who believes there is no player in the league that comes close to the Brazilian.



"Fabio Gama's passing on our pitches, something the player is not used to was far better than any Ghanaian player I have watched this season," Nana Yaw Amponsah told Asempa FM.



Fabio Gama ended his debut Ghana Premier League campaign with five goals and six assists. He has been nominated for the player of the month in June award.



Although he has received praise from the CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah rates goalkeeper Razak Abalora ahead of Gama as his signing of the season.



"For me, our best signing of the season was Razak Abalora. I will say so because of the number of times our defence was breached and the number of times he saved us," said Nana Yaw Amponsah.