Fabio Gama named Most attractive player in GPL

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian star Fabio Gama has been named as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League, according to the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology’s 2021 Ghana Premier League Report.



The Brazillian import joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season in a move that drew a lot of buzz and hype.



Gama takes over the tag as the league’s most attractive player from former Black Stars Captain who was adjudged the Most attractive player in the GPL in 2020 prior to the start of the league season.



The 29-year-old Brazillian came out on tops ahead of Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Salifu, and former teammate Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Only the top four players of the nationwide survey has been announced, with an extended list set to be unveiled in the full report expected to be released later this month.



The Ghana Premier League Report by the African Sports Centre (ASC) is an annual pre-season report based on a survey conducted across all regions and districts in Ghana as part of the build-up to a new campaign. It has a sample size of 3300.



The report focuses on consumer/fan behaviour in relation to revenue opportunities in the Ghana Premier League, particularly in areas of Interest and Awareness, Patronage and Consumption, and Commerce.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League is expected to commence on October 29, 2021.



