Fabio Gama left Kotoko citing family reasons, not unmet salary demands - Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have denied allegations that Fabio Gama has refused to renew his contract because the club could not meet his salary demands.



On the back of speculations, the Ghana Premier League champions have today confirmed that the Brazilian has left the club.



In a post on the Twitter page of the club, Asante Kotoko explains that Fabio Gama has left the club because of family and personal issues.



“Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract. Fabio informed Management at the end of the season of his desire to explore other opportunities elsewhere after two successful season with the Club,” a post by Asante Kotoko reads.



It adds, “He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made.



“We thank Fabio and his family for many wonderful memories, positive attitude and sense of professionalism during his stay.



“Asante Kotoko wish him the very best in his next adventure.”



Fabio Gama is leaving Asante Kotoko after helping the club to win the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2021/22 football season.