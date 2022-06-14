Fabio Gama is such an intelligent player - Don Bortey

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legendary former Hearts of Oak player Bernard Don Bortey has waxed lyrical about the mercurial talents of Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama.



He says he would have been very happy if the Brazilian playmaker was a Ghanaian as he is an intelligent footballer.



There was a lot of talk about Kotoko going in for an imposter of a footballer as has been seen in the past but the Brazilian has been an integral part of the Kotoko set-up.



He signed a two-year contract for the reds ahead of the 2020/2021 season and has undoubtedly been one of the best players at the club.



The Brazilian midfielder was integral as Kotoko lifted their 25th Ghana Premier League title despite a lot of injuries preventing him from playing.



Don Bortey adds that he has seen a lot of good players than the Brazilian but he Gama is very intelligent.



“I have carefully watched Fabio Gama and he is such an intelligent player,” the former Hearts of Oak forward told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“I have played with players who were better than Fabio Gama but I wish he [Fabio Gama] is a Ghanaian.



“His ball control and finding spaces in the opposite box is something he does with ease,” he added.



The Brazilian has his contract running down and the club must act fast if they want to keep their man.