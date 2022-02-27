Fabio Gama in, Issac Oppong out as Kotoko name squad to face Dreams FC - Check out full list

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Imoro named in Kotoko squad to face Dreams
Kotoko to host Dreams at Baba Yara Stadium
Kotoko beat Dream in GPLWK 1
Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama has been named in their squad to face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Brazilian midfielder after a long injury layoff is set to make his return in the matchday 18 fixture on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
However, Issac Oppong who made his injury return against Hearts of Oak on week 17 has been left out of the squad due to injury concerns.
Similarly, Patrick Asmah who replaced Imoro Ibrahim in the game against Hearts has also been left out on the account of injury.
Meanwhile, Imoro, despite exiting the match with injury has returned in time and has been included in the list.
The reverse fixture between the two had a dramatic ending as Kotoko fought from a goal down to win 3-1 in the last 10 minutes of the match.
The game at the Baba Yara Stadium today is set at 3:00 PM kickoff time.
check out the full squad
Goalkeepers:
Danlad Ibrahim
Kwame Baah
Defenders:
Christopher Nettey
Augustine Agyapong
Charles Owusu
Yussif Mubarik
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail
Maxwell Agyemang
Imoro Ibrahim
Andrews Appau
Midfielders:
Richard Boadu
Richmond Lamptey
Justice Blay
Sheriff Mohammed
Mudasiru Salifu
Fabio Gama Dos Santos
Forwards:
Dickson Afoakwa
Solomon Sarfo Taylor
Mbella Etouga Thiery
Samuel Boateng
Georges Mfegue