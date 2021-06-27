Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi, start for Kotoko against Hearts

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto has named key players Emmanuel Gyamfi and Fabio Gama Dos Santos in his team’s starting eleven for the big game against Hearts of Oak today.



The two most glamourous clubs in the country are locking horns at 15:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.



The clash is serving as a matchday 31 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign and could decide who eventually runs away with the league title at the end of the season.



Ahead of kick-off in the next hour, head coach for the Reds Mariano Barreto has decided to go with a strong first eleven.



Goalkeeper Kwame Baah is the man in the post and will receive protection from a back four that has Abdul Ismail Ganiu pairing with Habib Mohammed.



Fabio Gama is the main man in the midfield and will be linking up play with in-form winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and striker Evans Adomako.



Below is the Asante Kotoko team for this afternoon’s game against Hearts of Oak:







