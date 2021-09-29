FMIG Ghanaian players abroad Team of the Week

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

FootballMadeInGhana brings you a comprehensive report on the highest-performing Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.



The Best rated XI for this week is compiled by our European Football expert Daraja Kapoor JR.



GK Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen)



The Black Stars goalkeeper featured for Gallen in their 2-0 defeat to Basel in midweek.



Ati-Zigi was again goal in Gallen’s narrow 1-2 defeat to Young Boys in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.



RB Andy Yiadom (Reading)



Yiadom starred for Reading as they dispatched 10-man Middlesbrough in the English Championship on Saturday.



CB Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)



Ghana’s most inform defender in Europe continued his purple patch for Southampton this week.



Salisu scored his first goal for Southampton in the EFL Cup against Sheffield on Tuesday.



The 21-year-old also lasted the entire duration as the Saints lost by a lone goal to Wolves in the English Premier League on Sunday.



CB Musah Nuhu (St. Gallen)



The Ghanaian international lasted the entire duration in Gallen’s narrow 1-2 defeat to Young Boys in the Swiss Super League over the weekend.



LB Baba Rahman (Reading)



Baba continued his fine form for Reading in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.



The left-back lasted the entire duration as the Royals recorded their third consecutive victory in the English Championship.



CM Attamah Larweh (Kayserispor)



Larweh featured as Kayserispor dispatched Galatasaray by three goals to nil in midweek.



The in-form midfielder impressed again on Saturday as his side held Giresunspor to a 1-1 draw in the Turkish top flight.



CM Thomas Partey (Arsenal)



The Ghanaian international featured for Arsenal in their 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup in midweek.



Partey was at his brilliant best again for the Gunners as they dispatched Tottenham 3-1 in the North London derby on Sunday.



RM Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia)



The Black Stars forward was on target in Spezia’s 3-2 defeat against Juventus on Wednesday.



He followed that up with another impressive performance in his side’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan over the weekend.



LM Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)



The attacker put on a show as Rennes thrashed Clemont in Ligue 1. Sulemana bagged a quick-fire brace in a 6-1 win in midweek.



He followed that up with an impressive cameo in Rennes’ 2-0 defeat to Marseille on Sunday.



SS Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)



Mohammed Kudus scored on Ajax return after long injury lay-off.



The midfielder was on target in the team’s 5-0 away over Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch league on Tuesday.



CF Andre Ayew (Al Sadd)



The Black Stars skipper was on target for Al Sadd for Qatari outfit Al Sadd in their league win over Al Rayyan on Wednesday night.



The 31-year-old continued his hot streak after netting his third goal of the season for Al Sadd SC in their 7-1 demolition over Al Shamal on Sunday.