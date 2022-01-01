You are here: HomeSports2022 01 01Article 1435555

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: I'll play for Kotoko before retirement - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, in 2021 promised to play for Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots as a professional footballer.

The former Black Stars captain echoed his sentiments during a question-and-answer session at the lead series held in Accra on Saturday, December 30th.

“I have said it over, over and over again, I am going to play for Kotoko definitely."

Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has reiterated his desire to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots as a professional footballer.

The former Liberty Professional player echoed his sentiments during a question and answer session at the LEAD SERIES held in Accra on Saturday, December 30th.

“I have said it over, over and over again, I am going to play for Kotoko definitely.

“It’s official and confirmed people know and I always say it.

“I am going to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before I retire”

With only 10 minutes left to play, Asamoah Gyan made his debut against Accra Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA tournament making his mark in a game that Liberty Professionals lost by 2-0. Gyan played a season in the Ghana Premier League 2002-2003 season, he made 16 appearance and scored 10 goals for Liberty Professionals before his voyage to abroad

Gyan has had spells with Italian side Udinese, French side Rennes, Sunderland in England, Al Ain in Dubai, Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai and he currently plays for Kayserispor in Turkey.

