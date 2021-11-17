FLASHBACK: Ashantigold SC named the richest club in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Ashantigold was named as the richest club in the country on this day in 2018.



Ashantigold was the only Ghanaian club to secure a place in the list as they placed 82nd on the Africa list with an estimated revenue of US$ 1.7m.



Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly SC led the rankings with an amount of over US$ 28.2m and followed by Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs, whose budget is reported to be US$ 23.2.



Read the full story originally published on November 17, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold SC is the highest ranked Ghanaian side on the list of richest clubs on the African continent.



The former Ghana Premier League champions are with a revenue of US$ 1.7m and the only Ghanaian club to secure a place in the top 100 list- 82nd position in Africa.



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have less than $1m and $300,000 respectively according to the publication, so couldn’t break into the top 100 list of richest clubs in Africa.



Egyptian heavyweights, Al Ahly SC leads the rankings with an amount of over US$ 28.2 m and is followed by Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs whose budget is reported to be US$ 23.2.



South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns are surprisingly in 13th place with a budget of US$ 9.5m.



TP Mazembe are the only club from Central Africa to break into the Top 10 with a budget US$ 11.3m.



The ranking is based on current club accounts and annual budgets.