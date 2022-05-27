FLASHBACK: Anas’ Number 12 was complete trash – Saani Daara

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

It's been four years since the Tiger Eye PI's investigative piece on bribery and corruption in Ghana Football led to a bribery charge against former Ghana Football Association communications director, Ibrahim Saani Daara.



The CAF official was accused of accepting a bribe from Tiger Eye PI agents in the documentary dubbed 'Number 12'.



After 48 months, the Ethics Committee of the GFA has cleared Saani Daara of any charge raised against him.



In an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check back in 2019, Saani emphatically said the documentary by the renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is trash.



"We have to put it on record that, that documentary put together was trash. It's a complete pack of lies," he said.



