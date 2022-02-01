FIFA to investigate former Black Stars coach over sexual harassment accusations

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Ex-Chelsea coach accused of sexual harassment



Former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant is currently facing investigations from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in an investigative report.



Avram Grant has become the subject of an Israeli TV documentary in which he has been accused of a string of sexual harassment offences believed to have happened during his active role in football.



The coach who supervised the Black Stars in the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has been accused by Israel’s Channel 12 TV of making a number of sexually suggestive remarks to women in a professional capacity and also using his prominent position within the sport to try and coerce them into sexual relations.



FIFA who asked Avram Grant to coach a World Legends team featuring retired stars and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side has announced that they have opened investigations into the matter.



“Given the nature of the allegations being made, FIFA’s ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press.



“When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we wish to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegations reported to it very seriously,” the statement added.