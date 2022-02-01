FIFA’s failure to review Bafana VS Ghana clash a ‘great deception’ - Hugo Broos

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos has said that he finds it hard to understand the decision of FIFA not to accept their evidence in their case against Ghana after their defeat.



South Africa lost by a lone goal against the Black Stars in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Andre Dede Ayew scored on the 33rd minute after Senegal referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded Ghana a penalty after Daniel Amartey was brought down in the box.



SAFA after the defeat lodged a formal complaint, asking FIFA to investigate alleged referee bias and match manipulation.



However, despite a severe backlash from SAFA, their complaints did not find favour after it was ruled that the Group G fixture would not be replayed.



Speaking to Sport24, Broos admitted to being shocked by FIFA’s decision, calling it “a great deception”.



“At one side, I was a little bit afraid of that (FIFA not reviewing SAFA’s complaint) because we have to prove that the referee was against us, but I think the proof is there,” he said.



“From 71 decisions he made, there were 47 incorrect decisions – and, from the 47 wrong decisions, there was 90% against South Africa."



“The proof is there, but then you have to prove that maybe Ghana gives him money or maybe he was betting on that game, and this is something we could not prove… then FIFA said the proof is not there, and we cannot accept your complaint.”