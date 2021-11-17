FIFA refers South Africa replay request to Disciplinary Committee

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

World football governing body FIFA has referred protest lodged by South Africa FA regarding their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Ghana to Disciplinary Committee.



The Disciplinary Committee will sit on the matter on November 23, 2021,with FIFA notifying Ghana Football Association to provide a response to the protest.



“…we wish to inform the South African Football Association as well as the Ghana Football Association that the protest will be submitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 23 November 2021 for consideration and decision in accordance with art. 14 (9) of the Regulations FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Preliminary Competition as well as arts. 46 and 54 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC),” the world football governing said in a statement in which they copied both associations.



“In view of the foregoing, the Ghana Football Association has the opportunity to provide the secretariat of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with any comments it deems appropriate on the aforementioned protest, if any, by 20 November 2021 at the latest, along with any document deemed necessary.”



“Finally, for the sake of clarity, please be informed that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide on the protest using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the FDC).”



South Africa are hoping for a replay of the crucial match after they lost 1-0 amid a controversial decision by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette.



The official awarded Ghana a penalty after Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey was impeded in the South African box in the first half.



Ayew stepped up and scored to take Black Stars through, much to the dismay of Bafana Bafana who needed just a point to qualify.



While South Africa insists it was a soft call by the referee, close video replays have shown that South African defender Rushine de Reuck dragged Amartey.